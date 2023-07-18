USS Mesa Verde Sailors Participate in SRF Bravo

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) practice utilizing batons during security reaction force training. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023