230726-N-QX658-1003 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 26, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adam Warland, right, and Royal Bahrain Naval Force Lt. Ahmed Saleh Ahmed participate in exercise Sentinel Shield aboard a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, July 26, 2023. Sentinel Shield is a recurring exercise series led by the International Maritime Security Construct’s operational arm, Coalition Task Force Sentinel, to enhance communication and coordination between partner naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Charles E. Spirtos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 05:01 Photo ID: 7937041 VIRIN: 230726-N-QX658-1003 Resolution: 2704x1800 Size: 702.07 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 8 Downloads: 60 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational Task Force Completes Exercise in P-8 Flight over Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Charles Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.