    Multinational Task Force Completes Exercise in P-8 Flight over Arabian Gulf [Image 1 of 3]

    Multinational Task Force Completes Exercise in P-8 Flight over Arabian Gulf

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Charles Spirtos 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230726-N-QX658-1001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 26, 2023) A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, attached to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron 1, sits on a runway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations during exercise Sentinel Shield, July 26, 2023. Sentinel Shield is a recurring exercise series led by the International Maritime Security Construct’s operational arm, Coalition Task Force Sentinel, to enhance communication and coordination between partner naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Charles E. Spirtos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 7937039
    VIRIN: 230726-N-QX658-1001
    Resolution: 2704x1800
    Size: 618.61 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Task Force Completes Exercise in P-8 Flight over Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Charles Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    P-8 Poseidon
    IMSC
    CTF Sentinel
    Sentinel Shield

