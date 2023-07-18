Multinational Task Force Completes Exercise in P-8 Flight over Arabian Gulf

230726-N-QX658-1001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 26, 2023) A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, attached to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron 1, sits on a runway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations during exercise Sentinel Shield, July 26, 2023. Sentinel Shield is a recurring exercise series led by the International Maritime Security Construct’s operational arm, Coalition Task Force Sentinel, to enhance communication and coordination between partner naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Charles E. Spirtos)

