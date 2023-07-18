Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adjutant General of Illinois Speaks at National Defense Industrial Association Great Lakes' Annual Meeting [Image 12 of 13]

    Adjutant General of Illinois Speaks at National Defense Industrial Association Great Lakes' Annual Meeting

    WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard was the keynote speaker at the National Defense Industrial Association's Great Lakes Chapter annual meeting on July 26 where he discussed the importance of maintaining a healthy defense industry, history, the Illinois National Guard's 30-year State Partnership Program with Poland, and cyber operations. The meeting was hosted by AAR Corp. in Wood Dale, Illinois.

