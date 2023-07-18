Adjutant General of Illinois Speaks at National Defense Industrial Association Great Lakes' Annual Meeting

Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard was the keynote speaker at the National Defense Industrial Association's Great Lakes Chapter annual meeting on July 26 where he discussed the importance of maintaining a healthy defense industry, history, the Illinois National Guard's 30-year State Partnership Program with Poland, and cyber operations. The meeting was hosted by AAR Corp. in Wood Dale, Illinois.

