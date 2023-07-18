Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea [Image 6 of 11]

    SECDEF Visits Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape address the media during a press confefence in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 27, 2023. Austin is the first ever sitting U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit the South Pacific island to discuss next steps following the recent signature of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which reflects the partnership and shared values as Pacific countries, the importance of ensuring the security and prosperity of the region, and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea [Image 11 of 11], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

