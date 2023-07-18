Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape address the media during a press confefence in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 27, 2023. Austin is the first ever sitting U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit the South Pacific island to discuss next steps following the recent signature of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which reflects the partnership and shared values as Pacific countries, the importance of ensuring the security and prosperity of the region, and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 03:31 Photo ID: 7937002 VIRIN: 230727-D-TT977-1240 Resolution: 6843x4562 Size: 14.79 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Visits Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea [Image 11 of 11], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.