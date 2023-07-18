A NATO E-3A AWACS aircraft sits on the runway prior to taking off from NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, 13 June, 2023. The E-3A AWACS can detect low-flying targets within more than 400 kilometers, and medium altitude targets within 520 kilometers. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7936995
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-JV039-1017
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, NATO AWACS performs air-to-air refueling [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
