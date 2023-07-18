Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO AWACS performs air-to-air refueling [Image 2 of 2]

    NATO AWACS performs air-to-air refueling

    GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    A NATO E-3A AWACS aircraft sits on the runway prior to taking off from NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, 13 June, 2023. The E-3A AWACS can detect low-flying targets within more than 400 kilometers, and medium altitude targets within 520 kilometers. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7936995
    VIRIN: 230628-F-JV039-1017
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO AWACS performs air-to-air refueling [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    NATO
    AWACS
    Airborne
    Geilenkirchen
    E-3A

