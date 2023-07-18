A NATO E-3A AWACS aircraft receives gas from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Europe, 12 June, 2023. An E-3A AWACS flying at an altitude of 10 kilometers can monitor an area of more than 312,000 sq. km. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7936994
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-JV039-1016
|Resolution:
|2772x4928
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, NATO AWACS performs air-to-air refueling [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS
