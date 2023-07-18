Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Typhoon Mawar roof repair mission complete [Image 2 of 2]

    Typhoon Mawar roof repair mission complete

    GUAM

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, center, joins the Baza family of Dededo and various federal, military, and local partners during a ceremony marking the 537th and final FEMA Rise-Up roof repair July 27, 2023. The event marks the completion of over two months of Typhoon Mawar response and recovery by a team of Federal, Active Duty DoD, National Guard and Reserve, and community partners in support of the Government and people of Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 01:56
    Photo ID: 7936903
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-RJ317-1084
    Resolution: 3381x2254
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Mawar roof repair mission complete [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Typhoon Mawar roof repair mission complete
    Typhoon Mawar roof repair mission complete

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    disaster response
    National Guard
    Typhoon Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT