Typhoon Mawar roof repair mission complete

Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, center, joins the Baza family of Dededo and various federal, military, and local partners during a ceremony marking the 537th and final FEMA Rise-Up roof repair July 27, 2023. The event marks the completion of over two months of Typhoon Mawar response and recovery by a team of Federal, Active Duty DoD, National Guard and Reserve, and community partners in support of the Government and people of Guam.
