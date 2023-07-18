Typhoon Mawar roof repair recipient Felt Baza of Dededo, Guam, thanks U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, right, U.S. Army Pacific deputy commanding general, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Faurot, Joint Task Force 671 dual-status commander, during a ceremony marking the 537th and final FEMA Rise-Up roof repair July 27, 2023. The event marks the completion of over two months of Typhoon Mawar response and recovery by a team of Federal, Active Duty DoD, National Guard and Reserve, and community partners in support of the Government and people of Guam.
This work, Typhoon Mawar roof repair mission complete [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
