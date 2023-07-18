YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) Oncoming Commanding Officer Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, left, salutes Off-going Commanding Officer Cmdr. Marcus Seeger, on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while Capt. Walter Mainor, commander of Task Force (CTF) 71 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, presides, during a change of command ceremony. Benfold is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 23:54
|Photo ID:
|7936829
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-YS413-1273
|Resolution:
|4799x3428
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|65
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT