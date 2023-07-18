Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) Oncoming Commanding Officer Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, salutes the side boys on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a change of command ceremony. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    TAGS

    CoC
    USS BENFOLD
    DDG 65
    Change of Command
    DESRON 15

