USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with JS Mashu of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force

230716-N-CD453-1217 SEA OF JAPAN (July 17, 2023) Mashu-class replenishment ship JS Mashu (AOE-425), of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, transits alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 17. John Finn and Ralph Johnson are assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

