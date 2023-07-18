230716-N-CD453-1217 SEA OF JAPAN (July 17, 2023) Mashu-class replenishment ship JS Mashu (AOE-425), of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, transits alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 17. John Finn and Ralph Johnson are assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7936621
|VIRIN:
|230716-N-CD453-1217
|Resolution:
|4792x3423
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with JS Mashu of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT