    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with JS Mashu of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with JS Mashu of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force

    SEA OF JAPAN

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230716-N-CD453-1177 SEA OF JAPAN (July 17, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) transits behind Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 17. John Finn and Ralph Johnson are assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 21:39
    Photo ID: 7936618
    VIRIN: 230716-N-CD453-1177
    Resolution: 4846x3461
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with JS Mashu of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

