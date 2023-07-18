Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of ROK Ministry of National Defense Visit DPAA [Image 9 of 9]

    Members of ROK Ministry of National Defense Visit DPAA

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Kelly McKeague, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) director, talks about the facility’s family viewing room with Mr. Beom Chul Shin, Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense vice minister, during a tour of DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 24, 2023. The family viewing room is a place for family members to be reunited with their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice while service in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7936545
    VIRIN: 230724-F-CB366-2036
    Resolution: 5551x3671
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of ROK Ministry of National Defense Visit DPAA [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean War
    Recovery Operations
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery Identification

