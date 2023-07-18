Members of ROK Ministry of National Defense Visit DPAA

Dr. Jenni Jin, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory special projects manager, briefs Mr. Beom Chul Shin, Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense vice minister, and other members of the ROK MND on how DPAA personnel identify human remains during a tour of DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 24, 2023. Members of the ROK Ministry of Defense also received a tour of the DPAA facility a day prior to participating in a Korean War Remains Repatriation Ceremony where seven fallen South Korean soldiers who fought alongside U.S. and United Nations forces during the Korean War were returned to South Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

