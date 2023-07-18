Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of ROK Ministry of National Defense Visit DPAA [Image 8 of 9]

    Members of ROK Ministry of National Defense Visit DPAA

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Dr. Jenni Jin, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory special projects manager, briefs Mr. Beom Chul Shin, Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense vice minister, and other members of the ROK MND on how DPAA personnel identify human remains during a tour of DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 24, 2023. Members of the ROK Ministry of Defense also received a tour of the DPAA facility a day prior to participating in a Korean War Remains Repatriation Ceremony where seven fallen South Korean soldiers who fought alongside U.S. and United Nations forces during the Korean War were returned to South Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7936544
    VIRIN: 230724-F-CB366-2025
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of ROK Ministry of National Defense Visit DPAA [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean War
    Recovery Operations
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery Identification

