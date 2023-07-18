OSD CAPE visit ESL

APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 22, 2023) Capt. Michael Luckett, the commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, speaks to members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, and their escorts, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land, July 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

