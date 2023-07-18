APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 22, 2023) Capt. Michael Luckett, the commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, speaks to members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, and their escorts, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land, July 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 20:12
|Photo ID:
|7936527
|VIRIN:
|230722-N-XP344-1010
|Resolution:
|5066x3619
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OSD CAPE visit ESL [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
