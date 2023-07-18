Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSD CAPE visit ESL [Image 2 of 3]

    OSD CAPE visit ESL

    GUAM

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 22, 2023) Capt. Michael Luckett, the commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, speaks to members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, and their escorts, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land, July 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

