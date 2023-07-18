Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    First Lt. Matthew Bacca, a behavioral health specialist, assists a community member at the Emergency Family Assistance Center during the full-scale exercise July 26. (Photo by Mike Strasser, fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7935698
    VIRIN: 230726-A-XX986-1007
    Resolution: 4999x3691
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise
    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise
    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise
    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise
    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise
    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise
    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Fort Drum DES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT