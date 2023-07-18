Soldiers from the 91st Military Police Battalion were first on the scene during the full-scale emergency response exercise July 26 at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:03 Photo ID: 7935693 VIRIN: 230726-A-XX986-1001 Resolution: 4101x3671 Size: 2.31 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.