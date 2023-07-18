Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 91st Military Police Battalion were first on the scene during the full-scale emergency response exercise July 26 at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7935693
    VIRIN: 230726-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 4101x3671
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum agencies test emergency readiness capabilities during full-scale exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Fort Drum DES

