NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 20, 2023) Marines assigned to Force Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and Sailors aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 72) perform cast and recovery training with combat rubber raiding crafts in Souda Bay, Greece on July 20, 2023. Force Company Marines are operating under the tactical control of Task Force 61/2 to provide naval and joint force commanders with dedicated multi-domain reconnaissance and counter reconnaissance capabilities. While operating in the area, Force Company Marines receive logistical and operational support from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

