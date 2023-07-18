Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines [Image 2 of 13]

    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines

    GREECE

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 20, 2023) Marines assigned to Force Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and Sailors aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 72) perform cast and recovery training with combat rubber raiding crafts in Souda Bay, Greece on July 20, 2023. Force Company Marines are operating under the tactical control of Task Force 61/2 to provide naval and joint force commanders with dedicated multi-domain reconnaissance and counter reconnaissance capabilities. While operating in the area, Force Company Marines receive logistical and operational support from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 07:52
    Photo ID: 7934997
    VIRIN: 230720-N-YD328-1115
    Resolution: 5187x3458
    Size: 675.85 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines
    NSA Souda Bay Hosts Task Force 61/2 Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Task Force 61/2
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT