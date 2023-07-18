U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Pate, aerial port supervisor, and Airman Curtis Norris, aerial port apprentice, both assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, utilize Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) equipment to transport cargo as RAAF No. 3 Squadron equipment and personnel arrive for Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Curtin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 06:04 Photo ID: 7934956 VIRIN: 230720-F-LY594-5808 Resolution: 3072x4080 Size: 2.42 MB Location: CURTIN, WA, AU Web Views: 23 Downloads: 19 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF Base Curtin operations Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.