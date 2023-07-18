Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF Base Curtin operations Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 2 of 2]

    RAAF Base Curtin operations Talisman Sabre 23

    CURTIN, WA, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2023

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Pate, aerial port supervisor, and Airman Curtis Norris, aerial port apprentice, both assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, utilize Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) equipment to transport cargo as RAAF No. 3 Squadron equipment and personnel arrive for Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Curtin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training.

