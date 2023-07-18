Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF Base Curtin operations Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 1 of 2]

    RAAF Base Curtin operations Talisman Sabre 23

    CURTIN, WA, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Finn Tipps, independent duty medical technician, 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Flight Lieutenant Dave Ward, senior radiographer, assigned to the 1st Expeditionary Health Squadron, Health Services Wing, train together as they conduct trauma drills in preparation for real life medical scenarios at RAAF Base Curtin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that fosters the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate bilateral capabilities and enhance interoperability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 06:04
    Photo ID: 7934955
    VIRIN: 230725-F-LY594-5725
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 553.6 KB
    Location: CURTIN, WA, AU
