RAAF Base Curtin operations Talisman Sabre 23

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Finn Tipps, independent duty medical technician, 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Flight Lieutenant Dave Ward, senior radiographer, assigned to the 1st Expeditionary Health Squadron, Health Services Wing, train together as they conduct trauma drills in preparation for real life medical scenarios at RAAF Base Curtin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that fosters the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate bilateral capabilities and enhance interoperability.

