    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transits in formation with the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transits in formation with the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41)

    CORAL SEA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) The Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) transits alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:25
    Location: CORAL SEA
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115
    TS23
    talismansabre23

