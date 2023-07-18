CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:25 Photo ID: 7934942 VIRIN: 230723-N-JO829-1099 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 874.65 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.