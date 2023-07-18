Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Marine Regiment change of command [Image 3 of 3]

    12th Marine Regiment change of command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct a change of command ceremony for 12th Marine Regiment on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2023. The ceremony represented the official transfer of command of 12th Marines from Col. Nick Sims to Col. Peter Eltringham. During Col. Sims’ tenure, 12th Marines increased relationships with their allies in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) by establishing bilateral ground tactical coordination centers (BGTCC) with the JGSDF through multiple iterations of exercises Resolute Dragon, Keen Edge, and Keen Sword. These BGTCCs allowed 3d Marine Division and III Marine Expeditionary Force to build proficiency with their JGSDF counterparts, increasing combined capabilities, flexibility, and adaptability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

