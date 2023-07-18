12th Marine Regiment change of command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Nick Sims, right, passes the unit colors to Col. Peter Eltringham during 12th Marine Regiment’s change of command ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2023. The ceremony represented the official transfer of command of 12th Marines from Col. Sims to Col. Eltringham. During Col. Sims’ tenure, 12th Marines increased relationships with their allies in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) by establishing bilateral ground tactical coordination centers (BGTCC) with the JGSDF through multiple iterations of exercises Resolute Dragon, Keen Edge, and Keen Sword. These BGTCCs allowed 3d Marine Division and III Marine Expeditionary Force to build proficiency with their JGSDF counterparts, increasing combined capabilities, flexibility, and adaptability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

