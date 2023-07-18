HIMARS Loading System Prototype

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, test a prototype loading system, which allows the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launch pod to be loaded into the back of an MV-22B Osprey, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2023. The system was designed by GySgt. Rodrigo HernandezPolindara, VMM-265, to offer a more efficient method of transporting HIMARS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

