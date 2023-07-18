Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS Loading System Prototype [Image 5 of 10]

    HIMARS Loading System Prototype

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, test a prototype loading system, which allows the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launch pod to be loaded into the back of an MV-22B Osprey, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2023. The system was designed by GySgt. Rodrigo HernandezPolindara, VMM-265, to offer a more efficient method of transporting HIMARS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 02:52
    Photo ID: 7934809
    VIRIN: 230726-M-WV648-1066
    Resolution: 4987x3325
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Loading System Prototype [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype
    HIMARS Loading System Prototype

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USMC
    1MAW
    3D MARDIV
    MV-22B
    VMM 265

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT