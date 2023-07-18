U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), gives remarks during the Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 closing ceremony at Naval Station Jose Francisco, Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by 2ndLt Madison J. Walls)

