U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) and Philippine Marines pose for a group photo to commemorate the Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 closing ceremony at Naval Station Jose Francisco, Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2023. MASA 23 is a semiannual bilateral exercise between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by 2ndLt Madison J. Walls)

