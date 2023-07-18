Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii (July 12, 2023) Adm. John Aquilino, Commander, USINDOPACOM, delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for Joint Interagency Task Force-West (JIATF-West), where Rear Adm. Charles Fosse relinquished command to Rear Adm. Bob Little. (Photo by Chelsey Kaneshiro)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 22:12
|Photo ID:
|7934553
|VIRIN:
|230712-D-UO993-1544
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by JIATF West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT