    Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by JIATF West 

    Joint Interagency Task Force West

    Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii (July 12, 2023) Adm. John Aquilino, Commander, USINDOPACOM, delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for Joint Interagency Task Force-West (JIATF-West), where Rear Adm. Charles Fosse relinquished command to Rear Adm. Bob Little. (Photo by Chelsey Kaneshiro)

    This work, Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by JIATF West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JIATF West
    Change of Command Ceremony

