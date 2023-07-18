Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by JIATF West 

    Joint Interagency Task Force West

    Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii (July 12, 2023) Rear Adm. Bob Little, right, relieves Rear Adm. Charles Fosse, left, as Director of Joint Interagency Task Force-West (JIATF-West). Little becomes the 20th director of JIATF-West, the executive agent for counter narcotics within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) area of operations. As the JIATF-West Director, he is charged with leading roughly 100 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Department of Defense civilians and is responsible for assisting U.S. law enforcement efforts in countering narcotics and the flow of illicit chemicals bound for the Western Hemisphere within the Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Chelsey Kaneshiro)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 22:12
    Photo ID: 7934549
    VIRIN: 230712-D-UO993-1484
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by JIATF West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JIATF West
    Change of Command Ceremony

