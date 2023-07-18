Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii (July 12, 2023) Rear Adm. Bob Little, right, relieves Rear Adm. Charles Fosse, left, as Director of Joint Interagency Task Force-West (JIATF-West). Little becomes the 20th director of JIATF-West, the executive agent for counter narcotics within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) area of operations. As the JIATF-West Director, he is charged with leading roughly 100 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Department of Defense civilians and is responsible for assisting U.S. law enforcement efforts in countering narcotics and the flow of illicit chemicals bound for the Western Hemisphere within the Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Chelsey Kaneshiro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 22:12 Photo ID: 7934549 VIRIN: 230712-D-UO993-1484 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 0 B Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by JIATF West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.