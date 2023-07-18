Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHC, STB Change of Command [Image 11 of 18]

    HHC, STB Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, hosts a change of command ceremony on Fort Liberty, July 21, 2023. Outgoing Commander Capt. Cisneros relinquished command to incoming Commander Capt. President. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 19:32
    Photo ID: 7934170
    VIRIN: 230724-A-ID763-7864
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, STB Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command
    HHC, STB Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Liberty
    82nd DSTB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT