U.Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, hosts a change of command ceremony on Fort Liberty, July 21, 2023. Outgoing Commander Capt. Cisneros relinquished command to incoming Commander Capt. President. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7934158
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-ID763-7643
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|13.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HHC, STB Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT