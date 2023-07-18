Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th crew chiefs [Image 4 of 10]

    185th crew chiefs

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Crew chiefs from the 185th Air Refueling Wing work on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 at the Iowa Air National Guard facility in Sioux City, Iowa on July 25, 2023. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 7934025
    VIRIN: 230725-Z-KZ880-1081
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.04 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 185th crew chiefs [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tech Sgt. De Leon
    Tech Sgt. De Leon
    A1C Guerra
    185th crew chiefs
    Guerra
    Guerra works
    Guerra hydraulics
    Tech Sgt. Luis De Leon
    Tech Sgt. Luis De Leon
    Spoiler repair

    U.S. Air Force
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    KC-135 Statotanker

