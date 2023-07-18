Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Guerra [Image 3 of 10]

    A1C Guerra

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Antonio Guerra, 185th Air Refueling Wing Hydraulics, installs a spoiler control valve under the wing of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in the unit’s main hangar at the Iowa Air National Guard unit in Sioux City, Iowa on July 25, 2023. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    This work, A1C Guerra [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft maintenance
    Air Force
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air Guard
    Antonio Guerra
    KC-135 Hydraulics

