FORT DIX- WAREX Re-enlistment ceremony

Over two dozen Soldiers from the 78th Training Division re-enlist onboard a CH-47 during the US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 78-23-02 conducted on US Army Support Activity (USASA) Fort Dix 15-29 July 2023. The re-enlistees as well as Soldiers who excelled during WAREX were honored with a performance by the 198th Army Band as well as a tour of the New Jersey coast from the air.



This annual large-scale exercise brings 3,200 US Army Reserve Soldiers together to train individual tasks and small unit collective tasks. The exercise includes training involving simulators and simulations, individual and crew served live fire weapons qualification, and small unit collective force-on-force maneuver training. Upon completion, the exercise will have demonstrated the Army Reserve’s ability to maintain a combat ready Reserve element with proficiency in fundamental warrior skills. (Images provided by the Dan Amburg and Steven Roussel)

