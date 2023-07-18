Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX- WAREX Re-enlistment ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    FORT DIX- WAREX Re-enlistment ceremony

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Over two dozen Soldiers from the 78th Training Division re-enlist onboard a CH-47 during the US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 78-23-02 conducted on US Army Support Activity (USASA) Fort Dix 15-29 July 2023. The re-enlistees as well as Soldiers who excelled during WAREX were honored with a performance by the 198th Army Band as well as a tour of the New Jersey coast from the air.

    This annual large-scale exercise brings 3,200 US Army Reserve Soldiers together to train individual tasks and small unit collective tasks. The exercise includes training involving simulators and simulations, individual and crew served live fire weapons qualification, and small unit collective force-on-force maneuver training. Upon completion, the exercise will have demonstrated the Army Reserve’s ability to maintain a combat ready Reserve element with proficiency in fundamental warrior skills. (Images provided by the Dan Amburg and Steven Roussel)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7934010
    VIRIN: 230725-A-SD662-2723
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT DIX- WAREX Re-enlistment ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

