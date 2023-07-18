59th Medical Operations Group changes command

Col. Anthony Mitchell delivers his first speech as 59th Medical Operations Group commander during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 25, 2023. In his speech he remarked that those in the military medical profession must “fulfill the promise to those who wore this uniform and to their families…that no matter where you are, if you are in harm’s way, there will be a medic at your side.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023