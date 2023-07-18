Col. Anthony Mitchell assumes command of the 59th Medical Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 25, 2023. The 59th MDOG operates the Department of Defense’s largest ambulatory surgical center and 43 specialty clinics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)
59th Medical Operations Group changes command
