59th Medical Operations Group changes command

Col. Anthony Mitchell assumes command of the 59th Medical Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 25, 2023. The 59th MDOG operates the Department of Defense’s largest ambulatory surgical center and 43 specialty clinics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

