Project Spectrum is a Department of Defense (DoD) initiative that provides information, training, and risk assessments to help vendors improve cyber readiness and comply with DoD requirements. The DoD Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) initiated Project Spectrum as a comprehensive platform to provide the tools and training needed to increase cybersecurity awareness and maintain compliance in accordance with DoD contracting requirements.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7932987 VIRIN: 230725-O-GO102-9338 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 172.51 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Spectrum [Image 2 of 2], by Suzanne Zurn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.