Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Spectrum [Image 2 of 2]

    Project Spectrum

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Suzanne Zurn 

    Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs

    Project Spectrum is a Department of Defense (DoD) initiative that provides information, training, and risk assessments to help vendors improve cyber readiness and comply with DoD requirements. The DoD Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) initiated Project Spectrum as a comprehensive platform to provide the tools and training needed to increase cybersecurity awareness and maintain compliance in accordance with DoD contracting requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7932987
    VIRIN: 230725-O-GO102-9338
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 172.51 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Spectrum [Image 2 of 2], by Suzanne Zurn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ten Steps to Winning Your First DoD Contract
    Project Spectrum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cybersecurity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT