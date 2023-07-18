Several government resources and tools are available to help you win your first Department of Defense (DoD) contract. This step-by-step guide explains how to get started.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7932986
|VIRIN:
|230724-O-GO102-9192
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|286.78 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ten Steps to Winning Your First DoD Contract [Image 2 of 2], by Suzanne Zurn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT