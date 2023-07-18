Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ten Steps to Winning Your First DoD Contract [Image 1 of 2]

    Ten Steps to Winning Your First DoD Contract

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Suzanne Zurn 

    Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs

    Several government resources and tools are available to help you win your first Department of Defense (DoD) contract. This step-by-step guide explains how to get started.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:36
    This work, Ten Steps to Winning Your First DoD Contract [Image 2 of 2], by Suzanne Zurn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Project Spectrum

