    Republic of Cyprus, New Jersey National Guard enter State Partnership Program agreement [Image 7 of 7]

    Republic of Cyprus, New Jersey National Guard enter State Partnership Program agreement

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, stands for a photo with representatives from New Jersey and the Republic of Cyprus during the signing ceremony between the New Jersey National Guard and the Republic of Cyprus into the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program, Sea Girt, New Jersey, July 21, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Daniel Hokanson
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    #SPP30

