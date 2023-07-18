Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Cyprus, New Jersey National Guard enter State Partnership Program agreement [Image 6 of 7]

    Republic of Cyprus, New Jersey National Guard enter State Partnership Program agreement

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Brig. Gen. Lisa Hou, the New Jersey adjutant general, and Lieutenant General Dimokritos Zervakis, chief of the national guard of the Republic of Cyprus, sign a letter of intent to enter into the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program, Sea Girt, New Jersey, July 21, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7932967
    VIRIN: 230721-Z-VX744-1180
    Resolution: 6564x4376
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    New Jersey National Guard
    Republic of Cyprus
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    #SPP30
    Lisa Hou

