Republic of Cyprus, New Jersey National Guard enter State Partnership Program agreement

Army Brig. Gen. Lisa Hou, the New Jersey adjutant general, and Lieutenant General Dimokritos Zervakis, chief of the national guard of the Republic of Cyprus, sign a letter of intent to enter into the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program, Sea Girt, New Jersey, July 21, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US