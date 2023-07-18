ACC commander accepts Order of the Sword induction invitation

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly (left), commander of Air Combat Command receives an invitation to the Order of the Sword and a hand-made memento from ACC’s Command Chief Master Sgt. John G. Storms (right), at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 24th, 2023. The hallway of the headquarters building was filled with enlisted members who were symbolically representative of ACC’s entire body of enlisted personnel.

Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US