    ACC commander accepts Order of the Sword induction invitation [Image 2 of 2]

    ACC commander accepts Order of the Sword induction invitation

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly (left), commander of Air Combat Command receives an invitation to the Order of the Sword and a hand-made memento from ACC’s Command Chief Master Sgt. John G. Storms (right), at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 24th, 2023. The hallway of the headquarters building was filled with enlisted members who were symbolically representative of ACC’s entire body of enlisted personnel.

    This work, ACC commander accepts Order of the Sword induction invitation [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

