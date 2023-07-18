U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly (left), commander of Air Combat Command receives an invitation to the Order of the Sword and a hand-made memento from ACC’s Command Chief Master Sgt. John G. Storms (right), at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 24th, 2023. The acceptance of this induction will make Kelly the tenth ACC commander to receive such an acknowledgment from ACC enlisted personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 7932806 VIRIN: 230724-F-JG883-1049 Resolution: 2830x2187 Size: 1.24 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC commander accepts Order of the Sword induction invitation [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.