    ACC commander accepts Order of the Sword induction invitation [Image 1 of 2]

    ACC commander accepts Order of the Sword induction invitation

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly (left), commander of Air Combat Command receives an invitation to the Order of the Sword and a hand-made memento from ACC’s Command Chief Master Sgt. John G. Storms (right), at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 24th, 2023. The acceptance of this induction will make Kelly the tenth ACC commander to receive such an acknowledgment from ACC enlisted personnel.

