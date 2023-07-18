HMLA-367 Detachment joins MRF-D Aviation Combat Element

U.S. Marines form Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367 join Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, and conduct preflight checks on a UH-1Y Venom helicopter on Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Alongside the Australian Defense Force, MRF-D is prepared to respond to crisis and contingency in the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating U.S. commitment to shared regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

